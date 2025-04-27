Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues fell behind the Winnipeg Jets in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, this team has not given up in the slightest. St. Louis put their best foot forward in the last two games. And after beating the Jets in Game 4 on Sunday, the Blues have evened this first-round series at two games apiece.

The Jets scored the first goal of the game in the first period. However, St. Louis went on to score the next five. The Blues chased Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck from the contest as a result. St. Louis claimed victory on home ice. And this series is now a best-of-three matchup to determine who will go to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We knew where we were,” Faulk said after the game, via NHL.com's Lou Korac. “We had a job to do when we came back — start with the first one, come in and try and play well, get to our game. Obviously, [Game 3] went pretty well and went our way.”

“We knew we had to try and recreate that again today. It was a tough task after losing the first two [in Winnipeg]. We wanted to get back even in the series, and that’s where we are. It’s three games now, series tied up. We’ve got to keep going and keep playing well,” the Blues defenseman continued.

The biggest story of this series so far is the play of Hellebuyck. The Jets goalie has struggled in the postseason in the past. In fact, he is statistically one of the worst goalies in postseason play over the last few seasons. This trend has, unfortunately for Winnipeg, continued in 2025.

The Blues certainly won't complain. They failed to break through much in the first two games of the series. Once the series shifted to St. Louis, though, the offense came to life. In Games 3 and 4, the Blues outscored Winnipeg 12-3.

St. Louis and Winnipeg continue this series in Game 5 on Wednesday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.