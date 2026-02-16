Team USA will be playing in the quarterfinals of the men's Olympic hockey tournament. After a 5-1 victory over Germany, Team USA awaits the winner of Sweden and Latvia in the quarterfinals.

As the team gets ready for the medal round, Connor Hellebuyck has made his case to be between the pipes for the United States, and spoke about how he is feeling heading into the next round, per Mark Lazerus and Michael Russo of The Athletic.

“Is there more than a hundred percent? No, I feel good. It’s pretty hot out there. I’m sweating a lot now. I guess I’m at 99 percent right as we speak. But yeah, I feel good out there,” Hellebuyck said.

He will likely be in goal on Wednesday when Team USA takes to the ice, as Hellebuyck has been the better netminder so far in the Olympics. He has made two starts, giving up just two goals on 42 shots. His 1.00 goals-against average is tied for the best in the tournament with Jordan Binnington of Canada, and his .952 save percentage is the best so far.

Jake Oettinger was the backup at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he has yet to see action, as he was scratched in favor of Jeremy Swayman in the group stage game against Denmark. Swayman struggled against Denmark, allowing three goals on just 21 shots. Coach Mike Sullivan has often noted that performance will dictate who is on the ice and has praised Hellebuyck's play so far.

“His rebound control, he swallowed everything. There were no rebounds for Germany to have an opportunity to create a next play,” Sullivan said. “I thought this was his very best. You could feel his confidence from the bench just watching him make the saves.”

While it seems likely Hellebuyck will be getting the nod the rest of the way, if there is a stumble, the team has capable goaltenders who can step up. Right now, the focus for Hellebuyck and the rest of the team is on Wednesday, as the Americans await their next opponent.