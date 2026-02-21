On Sunday, theUnited States and Canada will square off in the highly anticipated gold medal men's hockey game—a fitting way to close the curtain on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

However, one guy won't be on the ice. On Saturday, it was confirmed that Canada defenseman Josh Morrissey will not be playing due to injury, per Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet. It is unknown what injury Morrissey is dealing with.

Meanwhile, it is a “game-time decision” regarding Sidney Crosby, according to head coach Jon Cooper. Crosby is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Morrissey is a defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets. So far, Morrissey has played in 56 games with 10 goals and 32 assists for a total of 42 points. He is competing in his first-ever Olympics.

Previously, Morrissey played for Canada during the 2025 4 Nations tournament, in which Canada won.

Canada defeated Finland in the semi-final 3-2 on Friday. Meanwhile, the United States defeated Slovakia 6-2. In 2017, he was part of the team that won the silver medal at the IIHF World Championship.

This game will mark the first time the Americans and Canadians will face each other in the men's hockey final since 2010. During those Olympics in Vancouver, it was Crosby who scored the winning goal in overtime to defeat the Americans 3-2.

Before that, the Americans and Canadians faced off in the final of the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City. It was the Canadians who came away victorious 5-2.

Plus, this is the second time the Americans and Canadians have met in the final of these games. The American women's team won the gold medal, 2-1 in overtime.