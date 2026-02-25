Connor Hellebuyck has gone from a top-tier National Hockey League goaltender to an American hero in a matter of days after his incredible performance against Canada in the gold medal game of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Hellebuyck — who made 41 saves on 42 shots in USA's 2-1 overtime victory over their northern rivals — was the difference-maker in the contest, helping the United States capture Olympic gold for the first time since Lake Placid in 1980.

It's been a ‘whirlwind' for the Commerce Township, Michigan native, and he'll now have to go from a powerhouse American team to a lowly Winnipeg Jets club that is 22-26-8 and well outside the Western Conference playoff picture.

The 32-year-old spoke candidly with Fox News' Bret Baier about his return to Manitoba.

“Yeah, you know, I actually am meeting the team in California. I’ll take a day. I need a day after this whirlwind. Mentally, this is going to be hard to get back in it,” Hellebuyck admitted.

“I need at least 24 hours to wrap my brain around this because this has been not only the most fun experience in my life, but you just see the pride in this country, and everyone that had our back and we had their back and there’s just so much more. It’s bigger than the game of hockey, and being able to go back.

“I know my city loves me in Winnipeg and I'm really looking forward to try to bring some joy back to that city as well and hopefully chasing a Cup, but in this moment, as I speak to you now, I am really enjoying every day and every second that I have.”

Hellebuyck has earned the title of one of the greatest goaltenders of all time, and he won the NHL MVP award last season after leading the Jets to the best record in the league.

But it's been tough sledding for the team this year, and Hellebuyck will need to be masterful if Winnipeg hopes to return to legitimate postseason contention.

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck getting Presidential Medal of Freedom

Hellebuyck's heroics not only earned him a gold medal — he's also being awarded the highest honor a civilian can get by US President Donald Trump.

“I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor, which we will be giving and which has been given to many athletes over the years. But when I say many, not too many, it's called the highest civilian honor in our country, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump announced on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck was one of 20 Team USA gold medalists who attended the State of the Union address. After winning gold in Milan, the entire team was invited to the White House by Trump.

Hellebuyck is one of only two goalies to win both the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie, and the Hart Trophy as league MVP, joining Hall of Famer and hockey legend Dominik Hasek.

With the gold medal now secured, there's only one thing left to achieve for the superstar goaltender: an elusive Stanley Cup.

The Jets return to action against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night; Hellebuyck should be back in the lineup for Friday's road tilt with the Anaheim Ducks.