If there was ever a statement performance, this was it. Connor Hellebuyck stood tall and helped Team USA overcome Sweden 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The Winnipeg Jets netminder turned aside 28 of 29 shots, finishing the night with a .966 save percentage.

Hellebuyck, the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, entered the Olympics under a cloud of doubt because of his postseason track record. Over his last three NHL playoff runs, he managed a .872 save percentage and a 3.60 goals-against average in 23 appearances. In last season's playoffs, Hellebuyck recorded a 3.08 GAA and an .866 save percentage, the lowest among goaltenders who played more than four games. Against Team Sweden, however, he conceded just once and preserved the Americans' medal hopes.

“It's one of those moments where you'll look back at years down the road and just be so proud to be a part of it,” the 32-year-old said, reflecting on the victory.

Through three outings, Hellebuyck has allowed just three goals, stopping 68 of 71 shots and leading the tournament with a 0.98 GAA and .958 save percentage.

Team USA outshot Sweden 40-29 but needed a late response after surrendering momentum. Dylan Larkin opened the scoring at 11:03 of the second period, redirecting a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom following a sequence involving Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes. Team Sweden equalized with 1:31 remaining in regulation when Mika Zibanejad capitalized on a one-timer with Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker.

In overtime, the Americans controlled play, putting six shots on net and keeping Sweden from generating any. At 3:27 of the extra frame, Quinn Hughes ended the contest with a wrist shot off the post and in, assisted by Matt Boldy and Auston Matthews.

The United States, which went 0-for-2 on the power play while Team Sweden finished 0-for-1, now moves on to face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday, with a place in the gold medal game at stake.