Team USA has won gold in men's hockey for the first time since 1980. It was an overtime winner from Jack Hughes for Team USA to defeat Canada. Still, the moment is not possible, if not for the play of Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck was dominant in the game against Canada. He stopped 41 of 42 shots in the overtime victory, including some major scoring chances. He stopped two major breakaway chances, one from Macklin Celebrini and one from Connor McDavid.

Connor Hellebuyck saves it at the goal line for USA 👀pic.twitter.com/BfJO4V2dDW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026

The duo of McDavid and Celebrini has been amazing all tournament long. McDavid finished the tournament with two goals and 11 assists, leading the tournament with 13 points. His performance also led to McDavid being named tournament MVP. Still, he was shut down by Hellebuyck, not converting on either of his shots, and failing to get a point. Further, he has a minus two plus/minus rating in the game.

Meanwhile, Celebrini led the tournament in goals this year, with five of them. He also added five helpers, placing him second in scoring for the tournament with ten points. He had six shots in the game against the United States, but Hellebuyck stopped all six of them in the victory.

Furthermore, late in the game, the Winnipeg Jets' goaltending had a game-saving win against Devon Toews.

Article Continues Below

Connor Hellebuyck with a game-saving stop for USA 🤯pic.twitter.com/psX6TotUxu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026

By the end of the tournament, Hellebuyck had stopped 131 of 137 shots, good for a .956 save percentage and a 1.18 goals against average, both the best marks in the tournament.

To add to the lore of the amazing game for the goaltender, Hellebuyck was also credited with an assist on Hughes's game-winning goal.

Hellebuyck is a five-time all-star, three-time winner of the Vezina Trophy, winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy, and has been named the Winter Olympics' best goaltender. Now, he can added gold medal winner.