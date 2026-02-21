Logan Stanley, the 6-foot-7 defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets, has spent the past decade with the organization after being selected 18th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. This season, he has boosted his value by setting career highs with nine goals and 18 points in 55 games.

However, with the Mar. 6 NHL Trade Deadline approaching, his future with the Jets remains uncertain. Stanley has emerged as one of the players likely to be on the move.

The Jets have struggled to meet expectations this season, which could lead to moves at the trade deadline. Stanley is aware he might be included.

When asked about his future with Winnipeg, Stanley addressed the situation directly.

“I think they are going to have a conversation here in the coming days. What that entails, we’ll see. I’ll leave that to my agent Pat (Morris) to deal with,” Stanley told Winnipeg Free Press' Ken Wiebe on Wednesday. “I love playing here. It’s been my home and this organization treats everyone like family.”

Stanley also opened up about how he’s managing the trade rumors and the uncertainty surrounding his future. He admitted that he hasn’t sought outside advice and is simply taking the trade rumors in stride.

“Nope,” Stanley conceded. “I haven’t (sought) out any advice. You lean on your family and friends. The guys are good.

“Everyone knows what is going on. Everybody sees the rumours and what-not. I’ll just take it day-by-day and see how it plays out.”

The 27-year-old defenseman is in the final year of a two-year deal with the Jets worth $2.5 million, carrying a $1.25 million annual cap hit. He is enjoying a breakout season, posting career-high numbers, after never scoring more than one goal in each of his previous five campaigns.

Winnipeg, coming off a Presidents’ Trophy-winning season in 2024-25, currently sits 22-26-8 and trails the Anaheim Ducks by 11 points for the second Western Conference wild card spot.

With Stanley’s strong season adding to his value, rumors suggest his camp is looking for a raise in the $4 million to $5 million range.

The trade deadline is days away, and it won’t be long before we see if Stanley stays with the Jets or moves to a new team for the playoff push. His rising value means there could be plenty of suitors if Winnipeg can’t secure him to an extension.