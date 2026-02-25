Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is one of 20 Team USA gold medalists at the State of the Union on Tuesday. After winning the gold in Milan, Team USA was invited to attend the White House by President Donald Trump. During Tuesday's address, Trump announced he would present Hellebuyck with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor, which we will be giving and which has been given to many athletes over the years. But when I say many, not too many, like 12, it's called the highest civilian honor in our country, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump announced.

Hellebuyck, from Commerce Township, Michigan, made 41 saves on 42 shots in the gold medal game against Canada on Sunday. The Jets goalie has won three Vezina Trophies as the NHL's top goaltender and one Hart Trophy as the league MVP. He is one of two goalies to own both of those accomplishments and an Olympic gold medal, joining Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek.

There have been far more than 12 athletes who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump alone presented the award to 12 athletes in his first term as President, from 2017-21. Hellebuyck is the first athlete to be announced in Trump's first class of his second term. The other three recipients will be Charlie Kirk, Rudy Giuliani, and Ben Carson.

Hellebuyck starred for UMass Lowell in NCAA Hockey and was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round. He represented Team USA at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, where they lost to Canada.

There has been a lot of backlash on Team USA for laughing at a joke Trump made at the expense of the women's hockey team. They also won the gold medal, beating Canada in overtime three days before the men did. Trump commented that he had to invite the women's team, otherwise he would be impeached.