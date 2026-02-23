The 2026 Winter Olympics ended with Team USA capturing gold in men's and women's hockey in Milan. Now, the focus will return to the NHL and PWHL, respectively, for these athletes. In the NHL, things are going to get intense very, very soon. And teams such as the Winnipeg Jets don't have a ton of time left to make some key decisions.

The Jets return to action on Wednesday, and they will do so in a very precarious position. Winnipeg is seventh in the Central Division at this time. Moreover, they are tied for third-worst in the entire Western Conference. It's been a very difficult season for a Jets team that won the Presidents' Trophy just last season.

The NHL's Olympic roster freeze will be lifted just before midnight on Sunday. As a result, teams will have the ability to make trades once again. This is going to be an intriguing time for the Jets as they need to decide how to chart the course of their franchise in the near- and long-term.

Winnipeg, like most of the league, has about five games remaining before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6th. The Jets will need to decide if this is the season to blow things up, or if that will wait until the summer. No matter what they decide, there is one veteran forward the Jets should trade before the deadline this season.

Jets' Nino Niederreiter could aid contenders with experience

Looking at the Jets roster reveals arguments for both sides of the aisle. On one hand, Winnipeg has a very strong core that could lead a team toward a Stanley Cup title. Mark Schiefele is still going strong. Kyle Connor is still a star. Gabe Vilardi and Josh Morrissey are exciting players. And Connor Hellebuyck just proved he is the best goalie in the world.

Article Continues Below

However, this core isn't getting any younger. Schiefele and Hellebuyck are 32, Morrissey is 30, and Connor is 29. In fact, the Jets only have two players on their roster who are 25 years or younger. This is an aging team, so the window to compete is beginning to close.

Any trade involving their stars would likely need to wait until the offseason. But there are players the Jets can trade now to recoup some draft capital. Veteran forward Nino Niederreiter is one player to keep in mind.

Niederreiter is not a star-level player, but he has enjoyed some strong seasons in Winnipeg. He joined the team at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline following a trade with the Nashville Predators. He has enjoyed a bit of a late career renaissance, consistently filling in a top-six role with the Jets.

Playing a top-six role is a bit more than Niederreiter's skill set is suited for. At the same time, he can at least play on the second line in a pinch. Especially considering he has the ability to play down the middle or off on the wing.

Niederreiter can provide important secondary offense and fills a need for scoring depth. He is a seven-time 20+ goal scorer and is one point away from 500 career points. He can certainly help a team in need of depth on offense.

The Jets should look to see what they can get for him. Winnipeg can get value, considering his strong track record. Additionally, he is only signed to a $3 million cap hit. He is also not a rental, which should increase his trade value in theory. Winnipeg would be smart to explore his market around the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.