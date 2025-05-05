The Winnipeg Jets' Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues hasn't gotten off to a great start. For Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, it's been a start from hell.
He allowed two goals in the first period, which currently has them trailing 2-0. However, the goals themselves were embarrassing and elicited a plethora of reactions.
One fan said, “Man…How is it THIS bad for Hellebuyck?” Another fan said, “How do you not just go to Comrie right now?” The goal those Jets fans are referencing?
This was the opening goal of the game for the Blues.
Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck catching hell by fans
The Game 7 performance thus far might be the tip of the iceberg. After all, Hellebuyck was benched for the third time during the Blues and Jets series.
It shocked many, considering how good the goalie was in the regular season.
The beauty of hockey though is that a team can catch fire at any time. This might be the case for St. Louis. They've seemed to figure out the Winnipeg goalie.
Again, the Game 7 debacle isn't what anyone expected. It could lead the Blues to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.
If that transpires, the Jets will need to have a long look if they want Hellebuyck as the goalie for the foreseeable future. Unless he redeems himself and the team escapes the first round, this series hasn't done him any favors.