The Winnipeg Jets' Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues hasn't gotten off to a great start. For Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, it's been a start from hell.

He allowed two goals in the first period, which currently has them trailing 2-0. However, the goals themselves were embarrassing and elicited a plethora of reactions.

One fan said, “Man…How is it THIS bad for Hellebuyck?” Another fan said, “How do you not just go to Comrie right now?” The goal those Jets fans are referencing?

This was the opening goal of the game for the Blues.

oh no, Hellebuyck pic.twitter.com/nc2ZQLrpsR — Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) May 4, 2025

Considering the Jets had a phenomenal regular season, for it to end this way seems rough. However, the 2025 NHL playoffs have been rough for Hellebuyck.

According to SportsNet Stats, they said that in the regular season, Hellebuyck allowed an opening shot to be a goal three times in 62 starts

In the postseason, it has been three times in seven starts.

While sometimes it's the goalie catching fire in the postseason, that hasn't been it for Hellebuyck. Funny enough, it's been the inverse.

Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck catching hell by fans

The Game 7 performance thus far might be the tip of the iceberg. After all, Hellebuyck was benched for the third time during the Blues and Jets series.

It shocked many, considering how good the goalie was in the regular season.

The beauty of hockey though is that a team can catch fire at any time. This might be the case for St. Louis. They've seemed to figure out the Winnipeg goalie.

Again, the Game 7 debacle isn't what anyone expected. It could lead the Blues to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

If that transpires, the Jets will need to have a long look if they want Hellebuyck as the goalie for the foreseeable future. Unless he redeems himself and the team escapes the first round, this series hasn't done him any favors.