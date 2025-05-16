May 16, 2025 at 10:35 AM ET

As Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck posted a Game 2 shutout, he posted another in Game 5. Still, the Jets trail the Dallas Stars, 3-2, in the second-round series.

Following the shutout win, Hellebuyck had a simple message for his team about the Stars.

“They’re going to have a big pushback the next game, so we’ve got to make sure our details are right and we bring it,” Hellebuyck said via ESPN. “Our backs are against the wall, and it’s time to play Jet hockey.”

Winnipeg's backs have been against the wall for quite some time. In the first round, the St. Louis Blues took them to seven games, and it was a bit too climactic for their liking.

In the second round, it's been more of the same. However, the Stars have been exceptional at scoring. After they acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, he's been their difference maker.

After all, Rantanen had a hat trick earlier for the Stars in the series. The explosiveness of Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz has been lethal on the front line.

It's given the Jets plenty of problems that they can't fly over.

Connor Hellebuyck knows what's ahead for Jets-Stars

The shutout is indicative of the Jets' competitiveness. They've managed to claw themselves out of a hole multiple times in the playoffs.

After all, their backs were against the wall vs St. Louis. They trailed in that series and trailed in Game 7 until the final seconds.

Despite winning 56 games in the regular season, that success hasn't translated over the way they would've hoped, especially for Hellebuyck.

After being in the Vezina Trophy conversation, the playoffs haven't been too kind. In the first round, Hellebuyck was benched by the Jets, which shocked many.

However, he managed to bounce back and now has two shutout games against Dallas. As one of the most explosive teams in the Western Conference, it's a welcome sight.

Either way, Winnipeg still has to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Two more masterful performances by the elite goaltender would be more than appreciated.

It could continue a historic season for the franchise. If not, this could be one of the most disappointing seasons in Jets history.

They will travel back to Dallas and take on the Stars in a crucial Game 6. If Winnipeg skates by with a victory, they'll have the home-ice advantage for a series-deciding Game 7.

All cards will be on the table for that game if it happens. No matter what, as Hellebuyck said, it's time to play Jets hockey.