The Winnipeg Jets were hoping to get back on track in Game 4 of their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon after they suffered a blowout 7-2 loss in Game 3. After battling to a 1-1 tie in the first period, things went downhill quickly, as the Blues scored four unanswered goals, and for the second straight game, superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was pulled early for the Jets.

Hellebuyck has not been at his best for Winnipeg early in this series, as he allowed three goals on just 17 shots in Game 1, before making just 19 saves on 25 shots on goal in Game 3. Things went south quickly again for Hellebuyck on Sunday, as he only managed to save 13 of the 18 shots on goal he faced, leading to head coach Scott Arniel deciding to replace him with Eric Comrie early in the third period.

“That’ll do it for Connor Hellebuyck. He’s pulled for the second straight game,” Brandon Kiley shared in a post on X.

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets allow Blues to tie series at two games apiece

It seemed like Winnipeg was going to make easy work of St. Louis after racing out to an early 2-0 series lead, but the Blues have fought back to tie things up and make it a best-of-three series. Hellebuyck's play in between the pipes has certainly been concerning, as he's now allowed 15 goals over the first four games of the series. After a dominant regular season, the Blues have made Hellebuyck look mortal early on.

The good news for the Jets is that they still have home ice advantage, as Game 5 and a potential Game 7 would be played at Canada Life Centre. If Hellebuyck continues to struggle, though, Winnipeg could be in trouble. The series will shift back home for them in Game 5, with puck drop scheduled for Wednesday, April 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.