The Winnipeg Jets' season is over after a crushing 3-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on the road on Saturday night in Game 6 of their hard-fought second round series. The Jets were trying to battle back from a 3-1 deficit, but just couldn't get over the line in Game 6 after winning Game 5 against a very good Stars group.

The Jets were also playing with heavy hearts in Game 6, particularly star forward Mark Scheifele. Scheifele unexpectedly lost his father on Saturday morning, just hours before puck drop in Dallas.

Now, after the game, hockey fans have come together to support a bigger cause. Fans are donating money to the Jets' charitable foundation in honor of Scheifele, and the tally had surpassed over $30,000 as of Saturday night according to Sportsnet.

“Just over an hour after the Jets suffered a season-ending 2-1 loss in Dallas to the Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series, True North Sports + Entertainment spokesperson Krista Sinaisky said more than $30,000 had been raised in $55 donations for the True North Youth Foundation,” Sportsnet wrote.

Scheifele had a great moment during the second period on Saturday, scoring the first goal of the night to give the Jets a 1-0 lead. However, those good feelings didn't last long. The Stars quickly tied things up with a goal from Sam Steel in the second period before the two teams battled back and forth in a tight third period tie.

Both goalies, Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger, had stellar games and kept their teams alive with heroic saves in the third period. Then, a late penalty on the Jets allowed Dallas to start overtime on the power play, and it took advantage with a Thomas Harley goal to seal the series.

The Jets have a long offseason ahead after winning the Presidents' Trophy but failing to reach the conference finals, but there is no question that their hearts and minds will be with Scheifele and his family for the foreseeable future.