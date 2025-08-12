Zach Kleiman's Memphis Grizzlies are entering uncharted territory under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo, but the Finnish tactician is not abandoning the franchise's Grit-and-Grind DNA. In fact, Iisalo is evolving it in a way that still works with a Three Six Mafia album. After a summer of intensive development through both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League campaigns, Iisalo's vision for the Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.-led squad is crystallizing around familiar principles: relentless defensive pressure, breakneck movement and pace, plus an unwavering team-first mentality.

ClutchPoints was right behind the bench for long stretches in July to watch the work. While the varsity squad will not reunite with the coaching staff until training camp, Iisalo has maximized his time with key pieces Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson. This trio has become the laboratory for his system, working extensively under the European-trained coach over the past year as Iisalo refined his approach to modern NBA basketball.

“It was a great experience in that regard [of having Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson available],” Iisalo began, “Not just in both of the Summer Leagues but in the whole lead-up to training camp. Guys are grasping what we want to do. We had a few tight losses in Salt Lake City and (Las Vegas). That's obviously tough, but it tells us what we still need to improve heading into the season.”

Losses in tight games were not setbacks but opportunities to refine the team’s identity. It was also a great way to educate everyone, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. included, that elite conditioning and fully invested commitment are required. If nothing else, the bench unit knows full well by now that they will need to run like their next contract depends on it to stay on the court. The starters will see that Tuomas Iisalo has plenty of other options as well.

Iisalo emphasized that adversity builds character, an essential component of any successful Grizzlies Grit and Grind culture transformation. Creating healthy competition elevates everyone's performance around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. after all.

“We put those guys (Wells, Spencer, Jackson) under a lot of duress,” Iisalo stated. “We kept doing what we're going to do, which is press full court, play solid defense, play with great pace, share the ball, and crash the offensive glass.”

Perhaps most importantly, Iisalo has focused on creating a culture of shared responsibility and collective ownership. In an era where individual achievements often overshadow team success, Iisalo is emphasizing that everyone contributes meaningfully to the team's identity. Even with key players like Zach Edey and Cedric Coward sidelined by injury, Iisalo has fostered a culture where every player understands their role and value in the moment.

Rather than viewing setbacks as obstacles, Iisalo frames them as opportunities for others to step up. For instance, Armando Bacot is preparing for a career-altering opportunity and has at least one backer in the FedEx Forum facilities.

“Armando was one of the best G-League bigs last season,” noted Iisalo. “(Bacot) has been doing a great job with us, has been very solid from the beginning, and gives us another ballhandler at the five. He is very versatile in that, has defensively flashed some switching, and also guarded the bigger guys really well. We were very happy with his performance (this summer).”

No mention of positional stats or a traditional skillset in the evaluations from Iisalo, just commitment to the vision. One of the hallmarks of the Grit and Grind era was its collective spirit. No individual was bigger than the team. Iisalo is instilling that same mindset again in Memphis this summer.

“Absolutely. We are in this together,” Iisalo stressed. “We are a team and everyone knows their value to the process.”

It is easy to recognize how the foundation is being laid for a team that embodies the spirit of the past while embracing a faster, more modern style. The full-court pressure, defensive versatility, and unselfish play all point toward a new era of Grizzlies basketball that still honors the toughness of the past with a fresh identity.

If Tuomas Iisalo’s early work is any indication, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Grizzlies may soon reclaim their reputation as one of the league’s toughest opponents. Just ask the Oklahoma City Thunder right before Morant was hurt in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs. It sure looked like this team was figuring something out quickly, until the All-Star came crashing down over Lu Dort.

The true test will come as the season progresses and these principles face the pressure of 82 meaningful games. However, the early foundation suggests that Iisalo's version of Grit and Grind culture is not just a nostalgic throwback, but a forward-thinking approach that could define the franchise's next era of success.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Grit and Grind Grizzlies are doing more than just acknowledging the organization's heritage with a nod. Under Tuomas Iisalo’s leadership, the plan is to redefine the nostalgic slogan as a living, evolving culture that’s ready to make its mark once again in Memphis.