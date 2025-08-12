Quarterback John Mateer has been accused of gambling on college football games through Venmo after images of Venmo transactions circulated on social media. Since then, the Oklahoma Sooners star sent a message to the program and his teammates. But now he is fully addressing the alleged incident in an official statement to the public.

Mateer, who is 21 years old, claims that the gambling accusations are completely false, according to On3 Sports. John Mateer states that the Venmo descriptions are not accurate to what the payments were actually for, and says the descriptions are an inside joke between himself and his friends.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer's response to Venmo gambling allegations⬇️ https://t.co/WO7mmUtrEM pic.twitter.com/oL1KlNygCK — On3 (@On3sports) August 12, 2025

Additionally, the Oklahoma football program issued its own statement in response to the allegations surrounding John Mateer. The Sooners' athletic program claims that it is unaware of any investigation taking place on the matter and feels there is no need for an investigation to take place,” per George Stoia III of Sooner Scoop and On3 Sports. The Sooners believe Mateers' claims are true and explain in detail why that is the case.

“OU Athletics provides ongoing education to its student-athletes, coaches, and staff on matters related to sports gambling. The department utilizes ProhiBet, which is an industry-standard service offering comprehensive monitoring of sports gambling activities. OU takes any allegations of gambling seriously and works closely with the NCAA in any situations of concern. OU Athletics is unaware of any NCAA investigation and has no reason to believe there is one pending.”

Allegations sparked after an image went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, of what appears to be John Mateer sending money to one individual on Venmo with “sports gambling” as the description. Those descriptions are what Mateer is claiming to be the inside joke with his friends.

Need to hide the transactions, my guy. pic.twitter.com/bjendnlwX8 — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) August 12, 2025

Although Oklahoma feels there is no need for an investigation from the NCAA, ultimately, an investigation could still take place. We'll have to see how this plays out in the coming weeks, but for now, John Mateer and OU Athletics seem adamant that the star quarterback was not actually placing bets.