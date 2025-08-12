Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey says his trade from the Miami Dolphins had been in the works well before it was finalized this summer.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, the three-time All-Pro detailed the behind-the-scenes discussions that ultimately sent him to Pittsburgh in late June.

“It was in the works for a little minute I would say,” Ramsey said.

Former NFL running back and podcast co-host Fred Taylor asked if Ramsey knew something was developing.

“It was in the works, but things had to get put together the right way,” Ramsey said. “Things had to come together from my standpoint, to the Dolphins, to the Steelers. I think all of us had to come to, I guess you could say an agreement. We all had to come to a consensus of what it would be. I do appreciate the Dolphins and them working with me and David. Not just, ‘Hey this team called and we’re going to send you here and this and that.’ It wasn’t any of that, it was very open communication.”

Jalen Ramsey’s arrival reshapes Steelers’ secondary after Dolphins trade

The 30-year-old was traded to Pittsburgh alongside tight end Jonnu Smith in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a pick swap. Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro, had been a cornerstone of the Steelers’ secondary since arriving in a 2019 trade with the Dolphins.

Ramsey completed his 10th NFL season in 2024, his second with Miami. He appeared in 17 games, recording 60 tackles — 39 solo and 21 assisted — along with one sack and two interceptions for seven yards. The veteran cornerback, widely regarded for his physical coverage and versatility, will now anchor a Steelers defensive backfield adjusting to the departure of Fitzpatrick.

Pittsburgh’s acquisition of Ramsey adds another proven playmaker to a roster that has undergone significant changes on both sides of the ball during the offseason. His arrival is expected to bolster a defense that ranked among the league’s most opportunistic units in 2024, finishing with 18 interceptions.

The Steelers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their second preseason matchup Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on CBS and KDKA. Pittsburgh opened its preseason schedule with a 31-25 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The trade, while only finalized in June, now appears to have been the result of weeks of negotiation between Ramsey, his representation, and both teams involved — a process the cornerback described as collaborative and transparent. For the Steelers, it represents another high-profile move aimed at contending in the AFC North.