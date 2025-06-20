The Winnipeg Jets are pushing for the Stanley Cup in 2026. With MVP Connor Hellebuyck returning to the Presidents' Trophy squad, they believe they have a chance in a crowded Western Conference. Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabe Vilardi are the biggest names for Winnipeg to re-sign this summer. But before the offseason begins, the Jets have agreed to sign former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to bring in some veteran leadership.

“Hearing that Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign with the Winnipeg Jets. The contract can’t be registered until July 1.

But Toews has decided to join his hometown Jets, according to league sources,” Pierre LeBrun reported.

Elliotte Friedman and Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet also reported the deal. It will not be official until July 1, as the new league year needs to start before the contract is certified. But Friedman reported that Toews is allowed to make a verbal commitment because he is an unrestricted free agent.

Despite not playing in the NHL for the past two seasons, Toews has joined the Jets. He spent 15 years with the Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. He stepped away from the NHL to focus on his health after the 2022-23 season, but never officially retired. Now, at 37 years old, he is back.

The kid from St. Vital is coming home. pic.twitter.com/8Gh9EmziGQ — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Jets are bringing Toews home, hoping for some veteran leadership in their bottom six. Even in his later years with the Blackhawks, Toews' specialty was always defense. Ehlers, who may be leaving in free agency, is a pure goal scorer. This addition is helping what they saw as their biggest playoff deficiency, not replacing what they might lose this summer.

Toews will be a Jet on a one-year deal, making his triumphant return to the NHL. Can he lift his fourth Stanley Cup and bring his hometown squad to glory?