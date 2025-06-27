The Winnipeg Jets won the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in their history for their incredible 2024-25 regular season, but it ended in disappointment with a postseason loss to the Dallas Stars, and now, the Jets could be bracing themselves for more disappointment.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, has reportedly informed the Jets that he intends to test the open market. The news was broken by Sportsnet and NHL Network reporter Elliotte Friedman, who also said that an extension with Winnipeg wasn't out of the question.

“Hearing Nikolaj Ehlers has informed the Jets he will go to free agency on July 1,” Friedman wrote on X. “Door not closed on Manitoba, but will test the market.”

Ehlers was one of the top offensive threats for the Jets this season, scoring 24 goals with 39 assists and coming within a single point of his previous career high of 64 set in 2016-17. In 2017, Ehlers signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Jets with a $6 million cap hit.

The Jets hope they can convince Nikolaj Ehlers to sign another extension

Ehlers, who was drafted with the ninth overall pick in 2014 by Winnipeg, has played his entire career with the franchise, and it would be a painful sight for Jets fans to see him playing elsewhere. It would also leave a considerable gap in Winnipeg's top-six of forward lines.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff feels the same way, and expressed hope that the two sides would be able to come together on an extension.

“Nikolaj has been a player that has grown up in our organization,” Cheveldayoff said last month via NHL.com. “Drafted, developed him, someone that we think the world of. We obviously went into this year eyes wide open that he was a potential unrestricted free agent. Players earn that opportunity.

“When we get a chance to talk to him, we'll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be a unique Jet-for-life-type player and we'll see where it all goes there.”

Ehelers has played in 674 career NHL games, and has scored 225 goals with 295 assists. He's also tallied nine goals and 12 assists in 45 career postseason games.