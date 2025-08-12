The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their 2025 preseason with a 20-10 victory over the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. With several starters sidelined, this game provided an invaluable showcase for roster hopefuls eager to impress coaches and secure their place on the final roster. Here are three Vikings players who notably improved their stock in this preseason opener and could play critical roles moving forward.

The biggest storyline heading into this game was the return of rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire 2024 campaign due to a meniscus injury. McCarthy did not disappoint in his brief appearance, going 4 for 7 passing for 30 yards and leading a scoring drive that highlighted his mobility and poise.

In his first series, McCarthy completed his first four passes, connecting primarily with Jordan Addison, who contributed a key 18-yard sliding reception. McCarthy also showcased his legs effectively, picking up an 8-yard first down on a crucial fourth-and-4 play. His operational command and ability to extend plays were evident, drawing praise from head coach Kevin O’Connell for making smart decisions and not putting the ball at undue risk.

Every JJ McCarthy pass and run from the 2025 NFL Preseason. pic.twitter.com/92ocYsEhFp — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) August 10, 2025

McCarthy’s showing provides optimism for the Vikings' quarterback depth chart, especially with starter Kirk Cousins dealing with wear and tear over seasons past. While McCarthy still has areas to develop, this performance was a strong statement that he will be a key developmental prospect this year and a potential future starter for Minnesota.

Sam Howell

Taking over after McCarthy, Sam Howell took center stage for much of the first half and was efficient in orchestrating the offense. Howell finished 11 of 13 passing for 105 yards and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown to cap a 94-yard drive that put the Vikings ahead before halftime.

Love to see Sam Howell lead our Vikings on that touchdown drive pic.twitter.com/mFiqKoRn8e — 𝒟 (@DetSparty_) August 9, 2025

Howell’s precision and calm under pressure stood out, showcasing his ability to manage drives effectively and make plays in clutch moments. His interaction with multiple receivers, including key completions to tight ends and wideouts, demonstrated chemistry and command of the playbook. He represented a safe and productive option at backup quarterback, improving his chances of earning a roster spot as a reliable second-stringer behind the starters.

Will Reichard

Kicking duties for the Vikings fell to Will Reichard, who made a significant impact by scoring two field goals, one from 48 yards and another from 38 yards, accounting for a substantial portion of the Vikings' points in this low-scoring affair.

Reichard’s leg strength and accuracy added a valuable dimension to the Vikings offense, especially important in preseason games where every scoring opportunity counts for players fighting for roster spots. His performance in this game not only kept the Vikings ahead but also boosted his own status as a dependable special teams asset.

In a league where special teams can win or lose games, Reichard’s showing helps cement his role and ensures the Vikings have a reliable kicking game to start the year.

The Vikings’ win over the Texans was not just about the final score but about unearthing talent ready to contribute. J.J. McCarthy’s promising return, Sam Howell’s poised leadership, and Will Reichard’s scoring reliability are all reasons for Vikings fans to be optimistic about the depth and future of the team. These three players provided strong case studies for their importance on the final roster for the 2025 season and beyond.

As the Vikings head deeper into the preseason, performances like these will weigh heavily in roster decisions. While top-end talent often grabs headlines, it’s the players grinding on the margins who can make the difference between a good team and a great one over the course of a long season. McCarthy’s emergence hints at a bright future under center, Howell’s steady hand reinforces the importance of depth at quarterback, and Reichard’s consistency ensures special teams remain a reliable weapon.

The upcoming preseason matchups will offer further opportunities for these players to build upon their momentum. For McCarthy, it’s about gaining more game reps and refining his timing against live defenses. Howell will aim to continue his efficiency while showing he can lead late-game drives under pressure. Reichard’s challenge will be maintaining accuracy and composure in different stadium environments and conditions.

In the NFL, each snap in August can change a player’s career trajectory. The Vikings’ victory over the Texans didn’t just move them to 1-0 in the preseason—it revealed potential difference-makers who are hungry to seize their moment. If these three continue trending upward, their stock will not only rise, it could cement their place in Minnesota’s 53-man roster.

Minnesota’s coaching staff will be watching closely as the preseason progresses, but it’s clear these three have improved their stock substantially with their performances against Houston.