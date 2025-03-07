The Central Division has been the hub for NHL trade deadline activity so far. Brock Nelson is on the Colorado Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen is back, this time with the Dallas Stars. The division-leading Winnipeg Jets joined the NHL trade deadline party with two moves before 3 p.m. Forward Brandon Tanev and defenseman Luke Schenn have joined the Jets, according to TSN's Darren Dreger

“Winnipeg acquires Luke Schenn,” Dreger reported. He followed up, “2nd in 2026 and 4th in 2027.” Dreger then followed up with the Tanev trade. “Brandon Tanev to Jets for a 2nd in 2027.”

This is the second trade involving Schenn this week. The Cup-winning defenseman started with the Nashville Predators and was sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Once he landed there, Kyle Dubas started shopping him and landed two draft picks in return. Schenn has one year left on his deal at $2.75 million and is 35 years old.

Tanev was with the Seattle Kraken, who already made their big trade deadline deal. They picked up two first-rounders from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand. They pick up another second-rounder for Tanev, who's deal is expiring after this season.

The Jets are fresh off an 11-game winning streak and are running away with the Central Division. With 90 points from 63 games, they are on pace for 117 points and the President's Trophy. Adding around the edges is the way to go about the trade deadline when you are that far ahead of the pack. That is what the Jets have done, all while hanging onto their 2025 first-rounder for now.

If the Jets were to add another piece, it should be a center. There are not many on the table but Luke's brother Brayden Schenn is out there. His no-trade clause could make that a difficult deal to pull off.