The Pittsburgh Penguins made a minor trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. However, they also made a rather stunning deal following that one. The Penguins have traded forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators, the team confirmed on social media. In return, the Penguins receive defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak.

This is certainly an intriguing deal for both sides. And the ramifications of this trade could last beyond this season. But how did both teams do in this trade? Are the Penguins and Predators better now than they were before this swap? With all these questions in mind, it's time to grade the Michael Bunting trade and see how the two teams look following the deal.

Penguins trade Michael Bunting

The Penguins traded for Bunting as part of the Jake Guentzel trade last season. Bunting had signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL Free Agency a year ago. But he lasted just half a season in Carolina before reuniting with former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh.

Bunting's time in Pittsburgh went about as well as his time with the Hurricanes. He played 79 total games for the Penguins, scoring 20 goals and 48 points. This is about the same sort of pace he was on while in Carolina. Overall, his impact on the scoresheet wasn't anything to write home about. In saying this, he was able to form some physicality atop the Penguins lineup, which was needed.

In this trade, the Penguins land more defensive depth in the case of more trades in the coming days. Matt Grzelcyk has been subjected to trade rumors over the last few weeks, for instance. Schenn gives the team some insurance if he moves. Even if he doesn't, the veteran defenseman is a solid player for the next season and a half.

Tommy Novak is a fantastic addition for the Penguins. He is a natural center who could take over the third-line center role over veteran Kevin Hayes. He is signed for two seasons following this one, and his contract is very reasonable. Novak is younger than Bunting while having more upside on a reasonable contract.

Does this trade make the Penguins a more immediate playoff contender? Perhaps not. It doesn't move the needle much despite the Penguins getting two very useful players. In any event, it's a good deal for this team.

Predators trade for Michael Bunting

The Predators are in the midst of a lost season. Nashville entered the season with heightened expectations. However, their massive spending spree in NHL Free Agency has not worked out. As a result, the team is shaking its roster up and preparing for the future.

This trade is the latest in Nashville's moves. And this trade is one that is a bit of a head-scratcher for this club. The Predators entered the season with questions about its center depth in 2024-25. They have shuffled the deck in their top-six a couple times this year, as well. Steven Stamkos has slotted in at center at times, while Novak has also seen time as the second-line center.

The Predators need a center. They have sought to add a center on the trade market for most of the season. So to trade a center — one of the team's only legitimate top-six centers at that — is hard to understand. They traded from a position of weakness to add to a position they had some depth in already.

Trading Schenn makes sense, as he could have brought back a nice return. Moving Novak is a major question mark, though. And trading both of them for a veteran winger in Michael Bunting is even more confounding.

Bunting is a good player, and he could help Nashville next season as they look to rebound from this disappointing season. However, they did not need to make a move for a winger at this time. Especially if that move involves further thinning out their already thin group down the middle of the ice.

Grades and final thoughts

The Penguins receive a fine grade for the Michael Bunting trade. Pittsburgh receives two players who can provide some value on the ice. Especially Novak, who could further develop his game behind Sidney Crosby and Tommy Novak. The Penguins could flip Schenn before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, as well, further improving their standing here.

The Predators, meanwhile, receive a below-average grade. This deal does not make a ton of sense for Nashville. While Bunting is a good player, the Predators made one of their more glaring roster flaws worse with this deal. This is a move with no clear logic from a team well outside the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pittsburgh Penguins grade: B

Nashville Predators grade: C-