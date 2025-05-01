The Winnipeg Jets beat the St Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Connor Hellebuyck was solid, which fans hope is a sign of things to come in these playoffs. But the concern is high around Jets center Mark Scheifele, who left the game with an undisclosed injury. Coach Scott Arniel said on Thursday that the center will not be joining them in St Louis.

“Jets head coach Scott Arniel announces Mark Scheifele will not travel for Game 6,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported. NHL.com's Tracey Myers added that Arniel would not confirm if Scheifele was in concussion protocol. He called him “day-to-day.”

Scheifele did not come out of the Jets' locker room for the second period on Wednesday. There was immediate concern, obviously, and then controversy erupted over when the play happened. On the ESPN broadcast, Arniel told Leah Hextall that the injury happened on a Brayden Schenn hit that was deemed a penalty.

Blues coach Jim Montgomery was quick to point out in the postgame that Scheifele took multiple shifts after that hit. He did not play after he was rocked by Radek Faksa, a shoulder-to-shoulder collision. Arniel responded to that, saying the Jets have spoken to the league about Blues players leaving their feet on hits, like Schenn did. He confirmed again that Scheifele's injury happened on the Schenn hit.

Connor Hellebuyck is now the ultimate key to a Jets' victory

The Jets were always going to rise and fall with Connor Hellebuyck's play in the playoffs. Last year, he struggled, and they lost to the Avalanche in five games. Now, without Scheifele, the Jets will have to lean on the goalie even more.

On Wednesday, Vladislav Namestiikov took Scheifele's shifts on the top line. He scored a goal late in the game to pull away from the Blues and give them a series lead. The Jets cannot expect the same offensive output from Namestikov that they get from Scheifele.

If the Jets win, they could have a few extra days off before the second round begins. That would be huge for both Scheifele and Hellebucyk. No matter what Scheifele's injury is, a few days to rest up would be key. And if Hellebuyck gets his second consecutive win, his confidence could be back.

The Jets can eliminate the Blues on Friday night, but will have to do it without their top center, Mark Scheifele.