The Winnipeg Jets beat the St Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday to take a 3-2 series lead. With all of the conversation around Connor Hellebuyck's struggles, their offense took the spotlight in Game 5. The Jets did play the final two periods with center Mark Scheifele due to an undisclosed injury. Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel says it happened on one play, and Blues coach Jim Montgomery says it happened on another. The temperature has turned up, heading back to St Louis.

Jim Montgomery: "Let's make it clear, 55 got hurt from the Faksa hit" Scott Arniel: "Well I didn't know Monty got his medical degree… he's way off base" THIS LEAGUE. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZxvmrYy3Pk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 1, 2025

“Let's be clear, 55 got hurt from the [Radek] Faksa hit. He played six minutes after the [Brayden] Schenn hit. He did not come back after he got rocked by Faksa.”

“I didn't know Monty got his medical degree, trying to say how our player got hurt, he's way off base. He should not make that comment. There's been some things going on in this series. That [the Schenn hit] was a repeat of what we've seen before. A player leaving his feet and hitting a player in a very unprotected spot,” Arniel said.

Schenn did get a two-minute minor on the play, but Arniel says he wanted it to be looked at, which would require a five-minute call on the ice. He also said that the Jets have been speaking to the league about these hits since the beginning of the series.

When did the Jets lose Mark Scheifele?

Here's the first hit, which was delivered by Brayden Schenn early in the first period. Montgomery is correct, Schefiele did play multiple shifts after this hit. But it is the play the Jets have identified as injuring their top center.

Brayden Schenn LAYS OUT Mark Scheifele, and ends up getting 4 minutes in penalties 😳💥 pic.twitter.com/REfnCJSOFu — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 1, 2025

Later in the period, Scheifele was laid out by Blues center Radek Faksa. This was a clean, shoulder-to-shoulder hit, with no extra-curriculars afterward. Scheifele did pop right up and keep playing after both hits. He did not emerge from the locker room for the second period and did not play the rest of the game.

Post-game: Jim Montgomery said Scheifele was injured on this play…although Scott Arniel refuted/took issue with that. He added they will have a better idea today if Scheifele can travel to St. Louis for Game 6 https://t.co/U9XgrzXIpQ pic.twitter.com/9e3jM7uByc — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 1, 2025

The Jets and Blues play Game 6 on Friday, and Winnipeg can end this series on the road. But St Louis has been a house of horrors for Hellebuyck this series, giving up 11 goals in the two games there so far. He was solid in this game, giving up three goals on 19 shots, but not the Vezina Trophy winner they expected.

The Jets hope to get Mark Scheifele back for that game and clinch their first playoff series win since 2021.