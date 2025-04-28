The Winnipeg Jets dominated the regular season, winning the Presidents' Trophy as the top team in the NHL with 116 points and a 56-22-4 record. However, they find themselves in a dogfight against the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the series heads back to Canada tied at two games each.

The biggest reason for the Jets' success during the regular season was star goalie Connor Hellebuyck. During the season, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner finished with a 47-12-3 record and a stellar .925 save percentage while allowing just over two goals per game. Both marks led the league among players who started more than half of their team's games.

Unsurprisingly, Hellebuyck was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy once again on Monday. He is the favorite to win the award, which would be his third trophy as the best goalie in the league.

However, the playoffs have not been as kind to Hellebuyck, continuing a troubling trend in recent years. In four Jets postseason games this year, the star netminder is giving up 4.24 goals per game and is saving just 81.7% of the shots he faces. As a result, fans didn't hesitate to dunk on him when the Vezina finalists were released.

Hellebuyck was still able to get a pair of wins for the Jets at home in Games 1 and 2 of this series, but things turned extra sour in St. Louis. He was yanked from both Games 3 and 4, a pair of blowout losses, after giving up six goals on 25 shots in Game 3 and five goals on 18 shots in Game 4.

There is no question that, while Hellebuyck is a great goalie and is capable of shutting an opposing offense down, he needs to regroup heading back home for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

There is little doubt that the Jets will stick with Hellebuyck at least to start Game 5 and any remaining games after that. It would be pretty insane to bail on a guy who is likely going to win the Vezina. However, if this slide continues, the Presidents' Trophy winners could be headed home much sooner than they anticipated.