Jonathan Toews has been out of the NHL since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The former captain of the Chicago Blackhawks left after a mysterious illness, but he is determined to make a comeback at the age of 37. The three-time Stanley Cup champion has let his agent know that he has been skating and practicing, and he is ready to put on an NHL uniform once again. Perhaps that uniform will belong to the Winnipeg Jets.

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, the Winnipeg native may be best-suited to make a comeback with his hometown team. The Jets appear to be quite interested in turning that into reality. Toews has reportedly let his agent Pat Brisson know that he is fully committed to a comeback despite being away from the game for two years. He is a former All-Star and Selke Trophy winner, and he brings excellent defensive skills, face-off ability and the skill to come through on offense.

One of the teams that is not likely to put in a bid for his services is Chicago. The Blackhawks appear to be committed to going forward with younger players and building a new culture. It doesn't seem likely that they would add a seasoned veteran who could fit in as a second- or third-line center until they have turned the corner and become a playoff team once again.

Jets had brilliant regular season but were inconsistent in the playoffs

The Jets dominated throughout much of the 2024-25 regular season and they finished as the NHL's Presidents Cup winner with the league's best regular season record.

Despite that success, the Jets struggled quite a bit in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They were pushed to the edge by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs. They needed two goals in the final moments of the seventh game to send the decisive game to overtime before they finally won it in the second extra period on a goal by Adam Lowry.

However, after that reprieve, the Jets were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round by the Dallas Stars in six games. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is widely considered the likely winner of the Vezina Trophy and a contender for the Hart Trophy (Most Valuable Player), but his performance in the playoffs was often shoddy — especially in road games.

Toews has played 15 NHL seasons and scored 883 points in 1,067 games. He could give the Jets or any team that he signs with an upgrade at the center position. However, if the Jets are ever going to reach the Stanley Cup Finals and win it, they will need Hellebuyck to dominate in the postseason the way he does in the regular season.