The Winnipeg Jets are flying toward a Central Division title thanks to a great offense and phenomenal goaltending. Their Saturday win over the Washington Capitals kept the NHL's top record in Manitoba heading into Monday. But general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff says the Jets could keep adding at the NHL trade deadline. With Brock Nelson and Yanni Gourde available, some options would improve their team.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported, “…my sense is the Jets would eventually look to add a center and perhaps also a defenseman, but that will depend on what the market reveals to be available. Whether a trade happens soon or waits until after the 4 Nations break closer to March 7, that’s undetermined.”

Cheveldayoff told LeBrun he is always looking to add despite a strong start, “I’m going to see what’s available on a daily basis,” Cheveldayoff said coyly. “But I don’t want to undersell how this group has done and what they’ve done together. It’s not about who’s at the trade deadline or whatever. It’s about who’s been a part of it for these 54-odd games.”

The Jets have scored the most goals per game and allowed the fewest goals per game through Sunday's action. Anything they add at the trade deadline would be a luxury but given their recent playoff performances, they may need it.

The Jets need to improve their playoff performances

Last year, the Jets unexpectedly made the playoffs with 109 points but did not win the Central Division. A great season from the Dallas Stars secured the title, sending Winnipeg to Colorado for a difficult first-round matchup. The Avalanche rolled in five games after a tough series from Connor Hellebuyck, ending Winnipeg's season.

Last year, the Jets did not have the scoring depth to power through a few rough games from Hellebuyck. After winning Game 1 7-6, they lost every game by multiple goals and never scored more than 3. That's where Nelson and Gourde come in, depending on their preferences to fix this issue.

If the Jets want to add pure scoring from the center position, they should trade for Nelson. While the Islanders recently won seven straight games to get back into the playoff race, it still wasn't enough to get into the dance. They should trade their 34-year-old center heading into free agency.

Gourde is more of a defensive center who can help Hellebuyck back in the defensive end. That is the way many NHL teams want to play but is not a guarantee against the best Western Conference teams.