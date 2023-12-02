Nick Cannon spends six-figures on taking his kids to Disneyland. Cannon has 11 children and takes them all to the theme park.

Nick Cannon is a big spender at Disneyland. The television personality recently revealed that he spends six-figures at the theme park in the course of a year, taking his 11 children to enjoy the “happiest place on earth.”

He has 11 children between six women. His oldest children are 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The two got divorced in 2015.

Brittany Bell and Cannon share sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 14 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2. He shares three children, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa. LaNisha Cole and the actor have one daughter together, Onyx, who is 14 months. Bre Tiesi and Cannon share a son, Legendary Love, 17 months. Cannon and Alyssa Scott share their late son Zen, who died in 2021 at 5 months. They also share an 11-month-old daughter, Halo Marie.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon asked in his recent interview to which the host responded, “A lot.”

“It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then,” Cannon joked referencing his twins with Carey. “Every birthday and Christmas I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he explained. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”

The host suggest that Cannon should get a membership and The Masked Singer host said that he actually used to work there.

“I’m like, ‘Mickey, can you hook a n**** up? Can I get my job back?’” Cannon joked. “That’s one job I need back.”

Nick Cannon Shares Elaborate Holiday Plan For His 11 Children

On top of his ludacris Disneyland spending, Cannon has a busy holiday season ahead of him. The Wild ‘n Out creator plans to spend time with all his kids during the holidays.

“Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”