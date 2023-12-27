Nick Cannon made a heartfelt tribute for his late son Zen Cannon over the holiday weekend. He died in 2021 at 5 months.

Nick Cannon became Saint Nick over the weekend when he made a heartfelt tribute to his late son Zen. On Saturday (Dec. 23) the television personality took to Instagram to share a video titled “Zen’s Light Holiday Hospital Special” in honor of his son who died in 2021 from a brain tumor at 5 months old.

“Zen's light shining bright for the holidays!!” Cannon captioned the post where he is seen dressed as Santa Claus alongside another man also in the costume surrounded by children. “Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.”

Fans loved the gesture and took to the comments to express their thoughts on Cannon's sweet tribute.

“I applaud your heartfelt generosity. After my son's passing, I, too, started volunteering for several camps at our local children's hospital, @childrensatl,” a fan wrote. “I know this isn't an easy task. Sending you love, light, healing energy, and gentle hugs!”

A staff worker commented: “Our patients were so grateful for this! Still hearing about it from some of them!”

“Now that is a beautiful way to honor your son,” another fan wrote.

Cannon is also the father to 11 other children between six women. His oldest children are 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The two got divorced in 2015.

Brittany Bell and Cannon share sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 14 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2. He shares three children, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa. LaNisha Cole and the actor have one daughter together, Onyx, who is 14 months. Bre Tiesi and Cannon share a son, Legendary Love, 17 months. Cannon and Alyssa Scott share their late son Zen, who died in 2021 at 5 months. They also share an 11-month-old daughter, Halo Marie.

Back in November, Cannon teased how he plans to spend the holidays with all of his children.

“Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”