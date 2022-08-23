Nick Kyrgios getting sued by ‘drunk’ fan he had ejected from Wimbledon

Tennis star and Wimbledon 2022 runner-up Nick Kyrgios is being sued over an incident that took place during his championship match against Novak Djokovic. Amid his matchup with Djokovic, Kyrgios stopped to call out a member of the audience who he alleged was distracting him. The fan was removed from the stands, and is now retaliating with legal action against Kyrgios with a defamation lawsuit, according to TMZ.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is being sued for defamation by the fan he had removed from his Wimbledon finals match for allegedly getting drunk and distracting him. https://t.co/7Jryex3yJD — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 23, 2022

The fan in question, Anna Palus, alleges that her family has suffered “very substantial damage and distress” as a result of Kyrgios’ comments. Palus released a statement via Brett Wilson LLP, in which she detailed her accusations against Kyrgios.

“During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me,” Palus said in the statement. “Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world.”

Palus went on to say that she is pursuing legal action against Kyrgios in order to “obtain vindication” and to “prevent repetition of the allegation.”

“I hope that Mr. Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court,” Palus said in the concluding part of her statement.

Kyrgios enjoyed an incredible run in order to reach the final at Wimbledon, but ultimately lost in four sets to Djokovic. During the match, Kyrgios could be heard complaining to one of the officials about a fan in the audience who was “drunk out of her mind,” also adding that “she’s the one who looks like she’s had 700 drinks.”

Kyrgios currently ranks as the No. 26 tennis player on the ATP Tour rankings.