We often give credit to the likes of Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones for their live performances; and while the iconic singer Beyoncé does not play a three-hour greatest hits extravaganza or run around the stage at 81 like Mick Jagger, her Cowboy Carter Tour July 4 stop in Washington D.C. proved why she could rival anyone for the best show on earth.

Her two-hour and 40-minute marathon engulfs you in the motifs and video packages played throughout. This isn't just a concert — it's a show.

At one point early in her concert, the Texas-born Beyoncé says something to the effect of, “You can't take the country out of me,” a stark response to any of her doubters. While far from subtle, she does not beat you over the head with her rhetoric.

Regardless of whether or not you're a fan of Beyoncé, her July 4 Cowboy Carter Tour show proved to me and Washington D.C. that she has to be seen at least once to be believed. I may not have been a fan going in, but she may have gained a new one.

Beyoncé's July 4 Cowboy Carter Tour review



Given the themes of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album — which is country, despite what some may say — seeing her tour on July 4 in Washington D.C. felt right. She came out in an American-flag-themed jumpsuit with a star-spangled jumpsuit.

Some may misinterpret Beyoncé's show as anti-American, just like the divide over the true meaning of Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A., but she pays homage to the American greats of the past.

The best part of the show was when Beyoncé paid tribute to some of the great Black artists. Pioneers like Chuck Berry, who laid the groundwork for artists like the Beatles, are given proper acknowledgement.

There was also a video package about propaganda that played as “An American Poem” could be heard. News outlets criticizing Beyoncé's decision to dip her toe into the country music genre are shown.

While she blurs their faces, it wouldn't take a lot of research to find some of the sources of this propaganda. She responds by wearing a jumpsuit with newspaper clippings on it. Again, subtlety is key.

Putting on a show

I know some love Beyoncé for her voice, but that feels like the most underrated part of the Cowboy Carter Tour. She has an incredible voice, as shown with her performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

She sings over what sounds like Jimi Hendrix's iconic performance of the song from Woodstock. It builds to a crescendo as Beyoncé's voice soars beyond the guitar notes being played. The phrase, “Don't ever ask permission for something that already belongs to you,” appears on the screen behind her as the song ends.

Another standout performance was “Protector.” During the song, Rumi Carter joins her mom on stage. It's a touching moment as Beyoncé makes a promise to protect her daughter in front of 80,000 fans.

She may have been late to the stage — the show started after 8:40 — but Beyoncé made it worth the wait. From the choreography to her vocals, it's impossible not to be in awe of what she is doing.

Many have thought it, but how can she perform like this for three hours? It's almost superhuman on her part. Her dances aren't simple, either, as the intricate choreography scales the entire star-shaped stage.

The visuals matched with the songs are also mesmerizing. From trips through Sin City to a 400-foot-tall Beyoncé, they look made for the Sphere(if only they secured her!).

Should you see Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour?

There is currently nothing like Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. Other artists are doing their thing — Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is great, and legacy acts like Springsteen and Ringo Starr are still killing the game — but Beyoncé is in her own realm.

Cowboy Carter remains the focus of its namesake tour, but she also has a segment — led by the groovy “Texas Hold ‘Em” — that serves as her greatest hits section.

Beyoncé rattles through medleys of hits like “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” and “Crazy in Love.” It's the ultimate reward for the casual fans attending the show.

As she sings in “American Requiem,” let Beyoncé sing her song. She is one of the biggest stars in the world, and any pretensions over the country music genre should be let go. If you give it the chance, the Cowboy Carter Tour proves Beyoncé can nail any genre, country and all.