The Texas football program is continuing to build its next recruiting class. The Longhorns added a high-level 2026 recruit with the pledge of offensive lineman John Turntine III, per On3. The four-star lineman chose Texas over Michigan and Texas A&M.

Turntine is an interior lineman, who can play either guard position. He is a local prospect, who plays his high school football in Fort Worth. He is the fourth-highest ranked player from Texas in the On3 2026 player rankings.

“I ain’t never been an out of state kid,” the lineman said.

Turntine is listed as a top 100 recruit with virtually every recruiting service for college football. He is one of several stellar offensive line recruits who has committed to the Longhorns in recent years.

In the 2026 class, the offensive lineman joins Nicolas Robertson and Max Wright has offensive line recruits. Turntine is listed as 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds.

Texas is currently ranked 13th in the country for its 2026 class, per On3 rankings. The Longhorns now have 17 total commitments.

Texas football has high expectations for the 2025 football season

The Longhorns are hoping to return to the College Football Playoff this coming season. Texas had an outstanding 2024 campaign, which was their first in the SEC. Texas made the CFP, and defeated Clemson and Arizona State. The Longhorns ended up losing to Ohio State in a semi-final.

The squad also lost quarterback Quinn Ewers, but returns the legacy player in quarterback Arch Manning. This coming season is Manning's first chance to truly shine with the Longhorns. In 2024, Manning played in a reserve role. He finished the season with 939 passing yards, and nine touchdowns. This will be Manning's third season in the Texas football program.

Texas football starts their 2025 season with a rematch of its last game. Texas plays Ohio State on August 30, in a game with major CFP implications. Ohio State is the defending national champions.