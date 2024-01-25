Nick Sirianni explained moving on from Brian Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is resetting at both coordinator positions this offseason, and the most recent decision was to part ways with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Sirianni spoke about how he came to that decision.

“To me, we got a little bit stale on offense by the end of the year, and these ideas and this new person coming in is meant to take away the staleness and add the value of what they're adding to the offense,” Nick Sirianni said, via Zach Berman of PHLY.

The Eagles started off 10-1 this season, looking like they were picking up where they left off last year, despite winning some close games against weaker competition. After that, Sirianni's team went 1-6 down the stretch. The defense struggled so much that defensive play calling was transitioned from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia, and it did not help. The offensive play calling from Brian Johnson received a lot of criticism from Eagles fans throughout the year as well.

It shows that Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon were a big part of the success with the Eagles in 2022, and it is hard to replace both coordinators in one offseason. Now, Sirianni will be tasked with the same thing he was tasked with last offseason, this time because he dismissed both coordinators, unlike last year when both of his coordinators were hired as head coaches.

It will be interesting to see who Sirianni hires at each spot. Early buzz is that Vic Fangio might be the defensive coordinator, and it is too early to tell regarding and offensive coordinator.