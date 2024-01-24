Howie Roseman spoke on Nick Sirianni staying for 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles held a press conference with general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni to address the ending of the 2023 season, and Roseman spoke about why he stuck with Sirianni after a disappointing end to the year.

Howie Roseman said that he is not diminishing the 1-6 strech, but they were 33-11 up until that point with him, had made the playoffs three years in a row and it is hard to find somebody who can do those sort of things, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic.

The Eagles are retaining Nick Sirianni, despite some noise down the stretch that he could get fired after the collapse down the stretch and blowout loss in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead, the Eagles are resetting at both coordinator spots going into 2024 under Sirianni. Roseman said that it was Sirianni's decision to depart with Sean Desai and Brian Johnson.

“I trust him with the coaching staff,” Roseman said, via Kubena. “That's his responsibility. Just like he trusts me with my front-office staff. That's how we're structured here. that's how the relationship works.”

Early indications are that the Eagles are the frontrunners to land Vic Fangio as the new defensive coordinator after he and the Miami Dolphins mutually parted ways. The Eagles and Vic Fangio had mutual interest last season, but the timing did not line up.

Regardless, it is a crucial offseason for Sirianni, and he has to nail these coordinator hires to be in a good place with the Eagles after the 2024 season.