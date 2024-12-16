The Nike Air Foamposite is shaping up to have a hallmark year in 2025 as Nike continues to push new boundaries and revisit previous classics of the notorious sneakers. One of the most iconic colorways has been rumored to return in 2025 and while we always associate the sneakers with Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway, it was Ray Allen who made this particular shoe famous with his performance on the big screen.

In 1998, Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Ray Allen appeared alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's film “He Got Game,” portraying basketball prodigy Jesus Shuttlesworth. The fictional character is largely based on Stephon Marbury's life and upbringing, quickly turning the film into a classic depiction of basketball through the eyes of Hollywood.

Shuttlesworth notably rocked the “Pearl” colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro throughout the film, which released in 1997. Since then, the shoes have become a favorite for both basketball and movie aficionados with another chance to own the iconic pair next year.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl”

After its original release in 1997, the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl” returned in 2002, 2009, 2010, and most recently in 2015 as a part of the “Class of '97” pack. This newest iteration will come almost 30 years after the shoes originally debuted and we'll see updated specs throughout the carbon fiber plating and translucent outsole. One certainty is that we will see the molded fomaposite upper donning the classic off-white pearl hue accompanied by a jeweled black Nike Swoosh along the upper. The shoes are also contrasted by hits of varsity red along the outsole and throughout the branding.

The Nike Air Foamposite “Pearl” is rumored by source @zSneakerheadz to return sometime during the 2025 holiday season, so roughly around a year from now. They're expected to follow a similar cadence to the numerous upcoming foamposite releases for the upcoming year, so be on the lookout for this pair on Nike SNKRS app and select outlets.