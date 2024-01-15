The shoe will make its return for the first time since 2017.

During his electric playing days with the Orlando Magic, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway became as much of an icon off the court as he was on it. His footwear followed suit as his signature line with Nike continues to be a hit almost 30 years after their initial release. Coming up this February, fans will have the chance to grab one of the most popular colorways on his most recognizable shoes. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Foamposite first landed in 1997 following Penny Hardaway's fourth year in the league with the Orlando Magic. In 1996-97, Hardaway averaged 20.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.6 SPG. His exciting play on the court amplified what he was wearing on his feet during a time when the Air Jordan craze was at it's highest.

Originally released in 2009 with an iridescent purple Foamposite upper, these unique shoes were dubbed the “Eggplant” Foamposites for their color-changing hues. They were released back in 2017 for the 20th anniversary of the original shoes being released and now sneakerheads will have another chance at grabbing a fresh pair for retail.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant"

Release Date: February 14th, 2024 ($240) pic.twitter.com/Wuzb5zqTSi — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 15, 2024

The Nike Air Foamposite was the first of it's kind in terms of using the revolutionary molded plastic material and creating an entire shoe upper out of it. The futuristic design was totally out-of-the-box for something in 1997, but it's clear that some of the modern basketball shoes releasing today are still drawing inspiration from this iconic silhouette.

Nike has released countless colorways of this simple, yet loud shoe and it's clear they can probably keep making them in new color scheme's for the rest of Nike's existence. However, for some odd reason, sneakerheads seem to keep coming back to this pair as one of their favorites and a must-have for any Nike Penny collector.

The Nike Air Foamposite has historically been a clunky, heavy shoe that takes some wearing to initially get used to. However, they hold a special place in sneaker culture and especially to the New York Metro Area, where they were popularized in the streets.

The Nike Air Foamposite “Eggplant” is set to release February 14, 2024 on Valentines Day (ironically). They'll be up on NIKE SNKRS app and should be available in select Nike retailers in limited quantities. They'll also come in full sizing and have a price tag of $240, a steep climb from the $180 they originally release for in 1997. Nevertheless, these are going to fly off the shelves no matter the price.

Will you be setting your alarm for this release?