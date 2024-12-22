Upon releasing new colorways of his latest signature Nike KD 17, Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant and Nike are working on bringing back some previous silhouettes from his illustrious sneaker line with the brand. Arguably his most popular model of all-time, the Nike KD 4 has recently seen a resurgence in terms of retro releases. Come 2025, we'll see another classic return as the Nike KD 4 ‘Easter' makes a comeback.

The Nike KD 4 first released in 2012 and instantly made history with insanely hyped releases like the KD 4 “Weatherman” and “Galaxy” colorways. Nike has since returned both of the aforementioned colorways in updated releases over the last year and they're including plans to bring back more editions throughout 2025.

Durant never fails to make the most of a holiday and the opportunity for a thematic sneaker, indicative of the 2012 release of the “Easter” edition Nike KD 4. The shoes released alongside models like the Nike Kobe 8 and Nike LeBron 9, but it's worth arguing Kevin Durant had the best signature look of the bunch. Sneakerheads will have another opportunity to own these in the upcoming spring season.

Nike KD 4 “Easter”

The Nike KD 4 will return in its original silhouette and colorway, donning a Mint Candy/White-New Green ensemble. The shoes are based in a classic Nike Zoom outsole with a mix of synthetic and mesh materials forming to create a stable, vented upper. The hallmark of the sneaker is the oversized mid-foot strap with the iconic Nike logo along the front. Mint Candy is seen on the uppers and contrasted with the darker New Green, while all accents are done in white. All in all, this is easily one of the cleanest sneakers Durant and Nike have ever released.

The Nike KD 4 “Easter” is expected to drop sometime during the spring of 2025, presumably on or around the time of the Easter holiday. Releasing for a retail tag of $95 back in 2012, these shoes are currently fetching upwards of $400 on the aftermarket. Be sure to lookout for future announcements of a firm release date!