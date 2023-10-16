We're finally seeing Nike and other basketball brands bring back some classic sneakers from players who are still in the game today. Lifetime athletes like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant will all have older versions of their sneakers re-releasing through the end of 2023 and into 2024. Recent rumors indicate that Nike will be bringing back one of the most coveted Kevin Durant sneakers to date. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike KD 4 first release in 2011 and instantly became a hit in the space of basketball sneakers. At the time, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James had the two most popular signature models at the time. However, the KD 4 was a huge step in the right direction for Durant's signature line and separated his model from the rest. During 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend in Orlando, Kevin Durant debuted his coolest pair of shoes yet.

Nike released an entire sneaker pack around NBA All-Star Weekend for their athletes in 2012. They created some of the most-hyped colorways of all time, including the “Galaxy” Nike Foamposites which created riots among crowds during their release. While the Kobe Bryant and LeBron James silhouettes were equally as clean, none were as perfectly crafted as the Nike Kd 4 “Galaxy.” For the first time ever, Nike will be bringing these back in Spring 2024.

The “Galaxy” Nike KD 4 is RETURNING Spring 2024. 🌌👀 pic.twitter.com/qeTmNXaC8q — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) April 19, 2023

The style code for this sneaker reads Metallic Silver/Total Orange-Dark Grey. The entire upper is draped in a NASA-themed metallic silver with total orange resembling an astronaut's space suit. The midsole is black with white speckling to resemble stars, finished with a translucent blue icy sole. The shoe is highlighted by the strap across the upper and Kevin Durant's All-Star logo can be seen on the tongue. To this date, this shoe is fetching upwards of $500 on the resale market.

How to Buy Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy'

While no official release has been announced by Nike, these shoes are expected to come sometime in Spring of 2024, per NiceKicks. If they follow previous releases, they should be made available through Nike SNKRS app and come with a retail tag of $180. Keep up with updates from Nike on a hard release date.

All in all, this is one of the most classic Nike basketball shoes we've ever seen released and it's great that fans will have another chance to grab a pair. What do you think – will you be waking up early on release date for these?