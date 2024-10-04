Phoenix Suns' All-Star Kevin Durant is one of the few lucky athletes on the planet to have inked a lifetime deal with footwear and apparel sponsor Nike. After releasing 17 standalone Nike KD signature sneakers of his own, the brand has taken the liberty of re-releasing some of Durant's most classic sneaker silhouettes in hopes bringing back some “grail” colorways for sneaker collectors. Come late October, 2024, we'll see one of Durant's all-time popular colorways make a return.

The Nike KD 4 originally released in 2012 during Kevin Durant's stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The shoes continue to be widely regarded as his most popular signature model to-date and Nike has gone to great lengths to bring back classic colorways like the iconic “Weatherman” and exclusive “Nerf” editions. Now, they'll bring back the all-pink “Aunt Pearl” colorway that began a longstanding tradition within the Nike KD line.

Honoring his own Aunt Pearl who battled cancer, the shoes serve as a constant reminder in her role of helping raise and inspire Durant throughout his childhood. The Nike KD 4 was the first sneaker to feature the all-pink Aunt Pearl colorway and has since been applied to each one of his following silhouettes as a constant tribute to one of the people that made him who he is.

Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl”

The Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” returns in its stunning all-over hot pink colorway, a tribute to the color representing those battle breast cancer. The shoes feature the pink all throughout the upper, midsole, translucent outsole, and the iconic Nike KD 4 strap across the mid-foot. The Nike and KD logos throughout are done in black for a solid contrast while we see a lighter shade of pink grace the Nike logos near the toebox.

The hallmark feature of these shoes is the shimmering pearl graphic across the back heel of the shoes. The “Pearl” theme is a direct homage to his Aunt Pearl and has been replicated throughout a number of his subsequent signature sneakers. All in all, this could be the most sought-after Nike KD 4 on the market and their value continues to eclipse upwards of $500 on the resale market.

The Nike KD 4 “Aunt Pearl” was recently rescheduled for an October 25, 2024 release. The shoes will come with an expected retail tag of $130 and should become available on Nike SNKRS app. Expect the drop for these to be fairly limited, so don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of Kevin Durant history when these officially drop.

