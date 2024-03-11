It has lived in notoriety as Kevin Durant's most sought-after signature sneaker colorway and after over 12 years on the shelf, Nike will retro the iconic sneaker in May 2024. Durant will channel yet another alter-ego when the Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” returns. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Originally released in 2011, the Weatherman concept is Kevin Durant's idea of what career path he would have chose if he couldn't play basketball any longer. Unironically, the NBA had just ended the infamous 2011 Lockout two days prior, so the theme for these was both funny, fitting, and absolutely fire.
The shoes instantly became a hit as Kevin Durant wore them during Drew League and regional hooping circuits as NBA players worked to stay in shape and keep the game going, despite the labor disputes. The KD 4 was the first of its kind to play into the idea of heat maps and the “weatherman” theme, which we've seen countless times in different iterations since. These sneakers were undoubtedly an icon of their time and have fetched upwards of $5,000 on resale markets since their original release. You'd be pressed to find many still in unworn condition.
The shoes were a perfect theme for Durant playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but clearly not much has changed for the 14-time All Star finding himself playing for the Phoenix Suns and releasing the weather-themed kicks once again.
The classic shoes will feature a Nike Hyperfuze upper in brilliant green throughout the front half. The thermal heat pattern on the heels features pops of red, orange, yellow, and neon green. The design also features thin mapping lines, giving these shoes a great amount of details when looking at them from up close. The black strap features the same patterns in green and a large neon swoosh.
The hallmark of the shoe is the icy translucent sole with thunder bolts embossed on the bottoms. The shoe also features a thermal heat signature of Durant's foot in the same colors, arguably the coolest detail on this shoe.
Both insoles are neon green. The left insole features the words “THE FORECAST CALLS FOR A THUNDER STORM” while the right insole has meteorological symbols for thunder, clouds, and sun. This could be an even further hint at his Thunder-Suns connections.
The shoes are set to drop on May 21, 2024 and will be limited in their nature. The shoes should drop on Nike SNKRS app and will be available for a retail tag of $130. We'll see them in full sizing and with how popular this shoe has become over the last 12 years, you're going to want to set our alarm for this one!
Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases!