Nikola Jokic and Serbia nearly upended Team USA in the semifinals of the Olympics, but after a close, heartwrenching loss, the Serbians bounced back to defeat Germany 93-83 and claim the bronze medal.

While Jokic struggled with his three-point shot against the Americans — he missed each of his six attempts in the semifinals — the three-time NBA MVP was feeling it today in the bronze-medal game. Two days after a 17-point, 11-assist performance against the U.S., Jokic became just the fourth men's basketball player ever to record a triple-double in the Olympics.

Against Germany, Jokic tallied 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, proving he was by far the best player on the court, as well as leading the Serbians to the bronze medal, Jokic's second Olympic medal after earning silver in 2016. By earning a triple-double, Jokic joins the Soviet Union's Sasha Belov, Slovenia's Luka Doncic, and Team USA's LeBron James as the only men to do so in Olympic history.

Internet reacts to Nikola Jokic's triple-double as Serbia beats Germany

There was no shortage of reactions from social media to Nikola Jokic's triple-double or Serbia's victory over Germany in the Olympic bronze-medal game. Here are just a few:

In addition to becoming the fourth all-time player to have a triple-double, Jokic and LeBron James became the first players to earn triple-doubles in the same Olympics:

DNVR's Harrison Wind was pumped to have followed Jokic throughout the Olympics:

“Loved watching Nikola Jokic play this summer. There’s so much pride and passion to his game when he’s playing for his country. What a great moment for Jokic, his family, and Serbia.”

DNVR's Miroslav Ćuk pointed out Jokic's statistical dominance:

“Nikola Jokić is leading the Olympic tournament in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

I hope it doesn't affect LeBron's legacy.”

A Jokic fan account clipped a video — not a particularly wise move considering the Olympics' crackdown on copyrighted content — of Jokic hugging his teammates after winning bronze:

“The happiness on his face says it all!”

A Serbian fan expressed how fortunate we all are to be able to watch Jokic:

“We are lucky to live in time to watch Nikola Jokić 🃏 playing basketball 🏀

Generational talent!

No super stars around him

No social media hype

Never chased accolades

Just a raw brilliance and hard work”

Before hugging his teammates and celebrating, Jokic shook hands with the German coaches:

“Nikola Jokic shook hands with EVERY German coach and player before celebrating with his team 🙏

True sportsmanship.”

NBA writer Tomer Azarly made note of how emotionally invested Jokic was in the game vs. Germany:

“I personally cannot recall seeing Nikola Jokic show this much emotion during a basketball game. This is really important to him.”

After the game, Jokic was even happier celebrating the win with his teammates on the bus:

“Minus being with his horses, this has to be the happiest we have ever seen Nikola Jokic.”