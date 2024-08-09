Kevin Durant is on another posting spree, folks! This time, it comes after Team USA squeaked out a win against Serbia in the semifinal round of the knockout stages of the 2024 Olympics.

Nikola Jokic earned himself a ton of praise for leading a great effort from the Serbians, who led by as many as 17 points but fell 95-91. Durant took issue with Denver Nuggets fans from America showing so much support for Jokic, catching plenty of flak for it from the Denevr faithful. When pressed about whether he hates Jokic and is angry over his (debatable) status as the best player in the world, Durant made it clear that while Jokic is very respected amongst his peers, he isn’t deified.

“To all you nuggets fans, nobody gives a f**k who yall lames believe is the best player in the league, players got major respect for Jok, we don’t worship him like yall do but most are in awe of his brilliance,” Durant tweeted. “Trolling you cornballs for rooting against us is apart of the game. Deal wit it.”

Kevin Durant stirs the pot online after fans

Even though it was 5:00 AM in Paris, Durant had no issue clapping back against the idolization of players in a way that diminishes others. While this issue isn’t specific only to Jokic, support for him often comes at the expense of his opponents — propping up one star while putting down another. NBA fans have a particular tendency to go over the top in supporting one player.

Nuggets fans shouldn’t feel bad about wanting to see their franchise superstar succeed in the Olympics. But Durant and plenty of other Team USA supporters feel that rooting for the country should come first. He wrapped up his online tirade by reminding fans that the NBA is a fraternity they exist outside of and that using players to push their own agendas is dumb.

“That’s what yall do, yall clowns,” Durant tweeted. “Use players to push these corny agendas yall got. This a brotherhood fam, u not apart of. It’s a problem now cuz social media got u clowns walkin around wit your chest out like u mean something. YOU DONT!!! YOUR TAKES DONT MATTER”

There’s truly never a dull moment when Durant logs on.

Nikola Jokic and the Serbians will square off with Germany for the bronze medal while Kevin Durant and Team USA face France for the gold medal on Saturday at 3:30 P.M. EST.