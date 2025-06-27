The NBA is preparing for a very abysmal and lackluster free agency period where, unlike previous seasons, money is not being tossed around left and right. Teams are a lot more conservative with their spending as a result of the apron penalties that exist, and this free agent class as a whole is extremely underwhelming.

LeBron James is once again the biggest name in free agency, much like last season, but he won't be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Much of the same can be said with Kyrie Irving, who was a free agent for a matter of seconds before signing a new contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Free agency won't officially begin until June 30, yet there is already a lot of speculation about what the future holds for key talents like Jonathan Kuminga, Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Josh Giddey.

Between contract extensions and free agency deals being agreed upon, all of this summer's signings that you need to know will be updated below LIVE as they are reported.

Here are all the new contracts that have been reported and agreed upon so far around the NBA:

June 25:

12:13 p.m. ET. – Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets will agreed to a 2-year, $50 million contract to avoid free agency.

June 24:

9:09 p.m. ET. – Kyrie Irving is declining his $43 million player option and agreeing to a 3-year, $119 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

June 23:

7:39 p.m. ET. – Daniel Gafford and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to a 3-year, $54 milion contract extension.

June 14:

2:36 p.m. ET. – Steven Adams and the Houston Rockets agreed to 3-year, $39 million contract extension to avoid free agency.