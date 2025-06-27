A new Mafia The Old Country Breaking Omerta Developer Diary released, showing how the team captured sounds for the game's weapons, vehicles, music, and more. We've already seen the game's stunning visuals, but sound design also plays a vital role in delivering a fun experience. And Hangar 13 found a way to capture authentic sounds using real weapons and vehicles from the time period. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Mafia The Old Country Breaking Omerta “The Sounds of Sicily” Developer Diary Details

Developer Hangar 13 unveiled their latest chapter in their Mafia The Old Country Breaking Omerta Developer diary series. This episode, dubbed “The Sounds of Sicily” focuses on the game's sound design. So what exactly did it cover?

The first part of the video focuses on weapon sounds. All weapons you see in Mafia The Old Country are real weapons used in the time period. Therefore, the developers will able to get their hands on them and capture their sound. This all serves to heighten the authenticity of the setting.

The Old Country's gameplay also features driving sections, where you'll drive a variety of vehicles to reach your destination. Just like the weapons, the developers were able to find people who owned and cared for these cars. And because of that, we'll get to hear the authentic sounds of those vehicles in Mafia The Old Country.

Lastly, the diary dives into the soundtrack, as well as the cooperation between the narrative and audio teams to produce a realistic vibe of 1900s Sicily. Art Director Steven Noakes believes that the “Music, in a way, makes the graphics look much better than they would do otherwise.”

Overall, that includes everything from the latest Mafia the Old Country Breaking Omerta Developer Diary. We look forward to both seeing and hearing the sights and sounds of 1900s Sicily when the game launches this August.

Feel free to check out some of the other recent entries in the Breaking Omerta series. Their last video, “Capturing Performance” gives us a bit more insight on the game's main protagonst, Enzo Favara. Furthermore, they also released a developer diary about the game's graphics and art design.

But if you'd rather wait and not get spoiled, the game's launch is not far off. The fourth entry of the Mafia series hits store shelves later this Summer.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.