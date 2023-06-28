Nintendo's president assures fans that Nintendo accounts will transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next-gen of Nintendo consoles.

Nintendo published a transcript of their latest shareholders meeting, specifically the question and answer portion. The questions were mostly related to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo games. One question in particular, however, caught people's attention. The third question they asked involved the Nintendo Switch, in particular, its lifespan:

About six years after the release of the Wii, the successor to the Wii U was released, and about seven years after the release of the Famicom, the successor to the Super Famicom was released. Nintendo Switch has entered its seventh year this year, and I believe it is entering its final stages. (Translated using google translate)

To be exact, this question involved asking Nintendo about their plans for the Switch now that it was nearing the end of its supposed life. Nintendo's President, Shuntaro Furukawa, answered the question by detailing their plans for the console. For starters, they mentioned that will continue to release new titles for the console even if the next-gen console arrives. Not only that, but they also plan to release additional content for existing titles. That way, customers would be able to keep using their Switch.

One particular part of the answer, however, caught the attention of many. Near the end of his answer, Furukawa said that the company would work to ensure that players could successfully transition to the next-gen of Nintendo consoles using their current Account. In other words, players don't have to create a new account to play on the upcoming consoles.

This has been a problem that Nintendo has noticed. Before, whenever a new generation of consoles gets released, players had no choice but to purchase or repurchase games for the new console. They hope that, by doing this, they will be able to connect with their customers not just through the new hardware, but through the existing software as well.

BREAKING NEWS:@NintendoAmerica plans on adapting the same model #PlayStation & #Xbox have by carrying over your Nintendo Account from this generation to the next, including digital purchases. This has been a mainstay for Xbox for three (3) generations and for PlayStation for… pic.twitter.com/hUSsHCjGSc — Garrett Atkins (@GarrettEAtkins) June 27, 2023

Should they succeed in doing this, it will definitely be a huge leap for the company. As Garrett Atkins tweeted, carrying over accounts to the next-gen of consoles has been a feature of the Xbox for three generations already, and the PlayStation for two and a half. This brings them up to date with their competitors and is very much good news for their customers and fans.

