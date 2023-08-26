With football season around the corner, HERO Sports dropped a list of the toughest schedules, putting North Carolina A&T and Hampton from CAA at the top for HBCU FCS teams. North Carolina A&T is ranked 49th on the list with Hampton being ranked 64th.

The Analyst released an article on June 19th showcasing the combined winning percentage for each FCS team's division I opponents on their schedule. North Carolina A&T's opponents combined winning percentage is .558 s the teams on their schedule had a combined win total of 72-57 last year. Hampton wasn't far behind, as their opponent's combined winning percentage is .508 and they had a combined win total of 65-63.

North Carolina A&T is entering its first year in the CAA from the Big South. The Aggies fared well in their previous conference last season, going 7-4 over and 6-1 versus Big South opponents. A 35-27 loss against Gardner-Webb prevented them from winning their first Big South Championship. North Carolina A&T looks to continue its winning ways under head coach Vincent Brown but is sure to face tough competition from Elon (8-4 overall, 6-2 in the conference in 2022), Rhode Island (7-4 overall, 5-3 in the CAA in 2022), Delaware (8-5 overall, 4-4 in the CAA in 2022).

Hampton, however, looks to find their way in the CAA as they start their second season in the conference. Hampton also faces Elon and Rhode Island but also has to face William & Mary, who were the top team in the conference. William and Mary finished with an 11-2 overall and a 7-1 in the CAA in 2022. The Pirates did fare well against the CAA's top-ranked team, losing 20-14. Hampton also faces another tough opponent in Richmond (9-4 overall, 6-2 in the CAA in 2022), who finished the season as the third-best team in conference.

Both teams start their 2023 season in week one. North Carolina A&T faces FBS opponent University of Alabama at Birmingham on Thursday and Hampton faces off against Grambling in the Brick City HBCU Kickoff on Saturday.