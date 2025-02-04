Hubert Davis is in his fourth season as the head coach of the North Carolina basketball team, and something isn't working. Davis took the Tar Heels all the way to the national title game in year one despite an underwhelming regular season. He then missed the tournament in year two before making a run to the Sweet 16 last year. Now, things are going downhill for Davis and North Carolina in year four.

North Carolina is currently 13-10 overall and 6-5 in ACC play. They are fresh off of an embarrassing loss against rival Duke, and Hubert Davis is aware that change is needed.

“The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn’t work,” Davis said on his radio show Monday. “It’s not sustainable. It has to build out because there’s so many things in play with NIL, the transfer portal, agents, international players. You just need a bigger staff to be able to maintain things. You need a bigger staff so I can do what I’m supposed to be doing, and that’s coaching basketball.”

This is a new era of college sports. With NIL and the transfer portal to worry about, the head coach has a ton on their plate. In order to make it work, a lot of teams have added to their staff and even created a general manager role. Davis is thinking about taking that same route.

“I am gonna increase the staff, and it’s needed,” he added. “I never would have thought in the four years that I took the job that 100%, what is needed, is a general manager. There’s just so much stuff out there.”

Hubert Davis can't handle all of the responsibilities in terms of recruiting while he also has to worry about actually coaching the North Carolina basketball team. He obviously has to play a big role with those things, but having other people focusing on it should take a lot of the pressure away from Davis.

“I mentioned owner, GM, fundraiser, basketball coach. It’s so much on the plate that will take you away doing what’s the most important thing, [which] is coaching basketball,” Davis said. “Yes, we’re gonna hire a GM. We need a director of marketing and fundraising for NIL, for program needs. There needs to be a video coordinator with graphics and recruiting coordinator. All those different types of stuff that have to be built out, whether it’s from specific hires or grad students.”

Unless North Carolina can turn things around in the final month of the season, they are probably going to miss the NCAA Tournament this year. That would be the second time in four years that Hubert Davis missed the big dance. That isn't acceptable at a school like North Carolina, but it is a good sign that he recognizes the need for change.