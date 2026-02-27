The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta to address what was arguably the biggest reason they were sitting at home during the 2025 playoffs. Therefore, the following news should come as no surprise. The veteran right-handed starting pitcher will take the mound for his new team on Opening Day, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Peralta will battle reigning National Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes when the Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates square off inside Citi Field on March 26. While it would been exciting to see the dynamic Nolan McLean represent New York in a phenom face-off, manager Carlos Mendoza clearly values the experience and credibility this winter acquisition can bring to the top of the rotation.

Last month, the Mets traded prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Peralta and the underrated Tobias Myers. Although president of baseball operations David Stearns had already been active, this was the move that caused many fans to simmer down after an offseason of great change. Upgrading the starting staff was arguably the franchise's most critical objective, and by adding a two-time All-Star, New York has checked off that box.

Peralta enjoyed a career year after after replacing the departing Corbin Burnes as Milwaukee's ace. He tallied a 2.70 ERA, 204 strikeouts and a 1.075 WHIP in 176 2/3 innings pitched last season. Considering he is due to enter free agency at the end of 2026, the 29-year-old native of the Dominican Republic should be incredibly motivated to post another terrific campaign.

The Mets took a conservative approach to their rotation last offseason and were consequently forced to rely on rookies like McLean, Jonah Tong and Sproat during the final stretch of 2025. A lack of innings eaters gave way to a burnt-out bullpen, which resulted in a brutal collapse. Freddy Peralta is supposed to steady the waters amid any potential turbulence, instantly making him one of the most important players in New York's clubhouse.

He will formally introduce himself to the Flushing Faithful in less than one month.