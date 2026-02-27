After sitting out the sixth installment, Neve Campbell is back in Scream 7, taking the reins back from Melissa Barrera after her controversial firing.

Hollywood drama aside, Scream 7 is the first time the franchise has felt like itself since the fourth movie, perhaps proving that Campbell really is the most integral part of the franchise.

Her return is worth it in some ways, but the movie surrounding her is underwhelming. Even more confusing is the confidence the script has in shading the last two installments, particularly Scream 6, when the seventh isn't that much better.

Yes, that's right — the famously meta franchise may have reached the point of being self-indulgent. Like a snake eating its own tail, the franchise may be nearing its natural conclusion.

Some of the problems may stem from Campbell and the franchise's unwillingness to develop new characters. They tried in the fourth, fifth, and sixth, with the latter being the most successful (conveniently, this was the one Campbell sat out due to a contractual dispute). However, none of Scream 7's new cast members make an impression, and the (seemingly) good intentions of the return of old characters feel misguided.

Ultimately, Scream 7 isn't horrifically bad as some social media reactions suggest, nor is it particularly good. At the rate the franchise is going, it's fair to ponder if they are out of runway. If so, it may be best to make Ghostface's next victim any plans for a potential eighth movie.

Scream 7 review

Some time after the events of the sixth Scream movie, Sidney Prescott-Evans (Neve Campbell) is living in Pine Grove, Indiana, thousands of miles away from Woodsboro, with her husband, Chief of police Mark Evans (Joel McHale), and her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May).

Her teenage daughter is nearing the same age Sidney was when the events of the first Scream movie took place. That also means boys are sneaking into her window, and she's pushing back against her parents a little harder.

Generational trauma is the underlying theme of Scream 7. Sidney is avoidant about her past, not letting her daughter know much about it, including the origin of her name.

Admittedly, this was the right direction to go from a story perspective. Scream (2022) and the sixth movie played around with a different side of the same coin (with Barrera's character being haunted by her father, Billy Loomis).

Isabel May's performance hinders the movie

However, part of the problem is Campbell's lackluster chemistry with May. Ironically, Tatum is part of her high school's theater production, and the director criticizes her lack of charisma.

The Scream movies have always been meta, but it was unintentionally hilarious to hear the director say something to the effect of, “You’re Sidney Prescott’s daughter — I expected more grit,” which is exactly what viewers are thinking, too.

It's not completely on May, though her performance could have been better. The script places a heavier emphasis on Campbell, who is the face of the franchise. However, this comes at the expense of May and the rest of the younger cast.

When Ghostface, who claims to be Stu (Matthew Lillard), a character fans will remember from the first movie, Sidney's world is rocked. Enter, Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and her two interns, one-half of the “Core Four,” Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) Meeks-Martin.

While it's always nice to see Gooding and Brown, who radiate the charisma the supposed young lead (May) lacks. Admittedly, the whole reason they're there feels random. They are interning for Gale in hopes of becoming news reporters, something that's hard to recall being set up in either of the last two movies.

The Scream 6 shade is unnecessary

The connection between the sixth and seventh Scream movies is tenuous at best. The way that Kevin Williamson (who also directed Scream 7) and Guy Busick shade Scream 6 makes it feel like it was a non-canon event. They only regard it as “New York,” and it feels like Williamson and Busick are trashing it, especially when Gale reassures Campbell she didn't miss much by sitting out.

The kicker? Busick co-wrote that script. So, it makes the Scream 6 shade even more puzzling. It's also surprising they're that bold considering that Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (who directed the fifth and sixth movies) are still credited as producers of Scream 7.

Sure, Scream 6 was flawed in hindsight, but its set pieces were more creative than what's in the seventh movie. It's ironic that Scream 7, a part of the most self-aware horror franchise, talks down to its predecessor, perhaps as a shot at Barrera, from a high-ground that it lacks to understand it doesn't have. This isn't Scorsese talking down to Marvel.

Courtney Cox and the returning stars

As for the returning characters, it's great to have Campbell back. She does make the movies better, and she delivers the best performance of her career here.

Cox plays off of Campbell well. Their relationship is further explored in Scream 7, as Sidney is left no choice but to give Gale her long-awaited interview.

There are some other returns that are jarring. It appears Williamson and Busick were dead-set on giving commentary on the AI in Hollywood dilemma.

However, there's a lack of nuance with their script. Instead of being witty, as so many of the past Scream movies are, it makes these returns feel like cheap plays at nostalgia.

Why Neve Campbell's return hurts the younger cast

While Jenna Ortega and Barerra really came into their own in Scream 6, they're not necessarily missed in the seventh. Still, the younger cast gets the short end of the stick due to how heavily the script follows Sidney's story.

Again, she's the main character, so yes, she should be at the forefront. In this case, it comes at the expense of the younger stars, which holds Scream 7 back from paving a path forward for the franchise.

Part of the problem is simply Sidney's age. She's not in high school or college anymore, so she doesn't have a group of friends that could be suspects. As an adult, especially one who has gone through the traumatic events she has, her circle is extremely small. So, any potential Ghostface has to connect to her past somehow, but she has run out of options.

May is the only younger actor who gets any significant role, but that's because she plays Sidney's daughter. Her group of friends, which includes the likes of Celeste O'Connor and Sam Rechner, fit the archetypes of the usual suspects in a slasher. None of them, even the great Mckenna Grace, makes a mark due to how little time they're given.

This takes away any intrigue from the Ghostface reveal. How are we, the viewer, supposed to believe any of the kids are Ghostface if none of them are shown for more than five minutes?

No spoilers here, but even the Ghostface reveal felt underwhelming. As if it couldn't get worse than Scream 6's reveal, Williamson and Busick found a way to take the cake.

The only newcomer who stands out is Joel McHale, who plays Sidney's husband, Mark. He's not given too much characterization, but at least he's got some memorable action scenes.

Should you watch Scream 7?

Scream 7 is a franchise at its lowest point as it faces a crossroads. Can this franchise really continue forward with Campbell at the forefront? Sidney Prescott is an icon, and seeing her on screen is always a treat. Still, the seventh movie begs the question of how much more mileage the character has.

Unless Williamson and Co. are comfortable handing the keys to a new actor, the Scream franchise will continue on its downward trend.

Like Scream 6 or the forgotten TV series or not, not having the ghost of Sidney Prescott looming greatly helped them create distinct identities. Neither was perfect, but they set up new characters to be hunted by Ghostface.

This is what the point of Scream (2022) seemingly was. Maybe it's fitting that Scream (2022) was the Force Awakens of the Scream franchise.

Similar to how the Star Wars sequel trilogy effectively took two steps back by the end of Rise of Skywalker, Scream has done the same by bringing Campbell back.

At least The Rise of Skywalker ended with Rey becoming the definitive face of the franchise. Barrera was supposed to be that, but now, a full reboot might be necessary to find a new one.

Otherwise, Ghostface might have to stab the Scream series out of existence.

Grade: C-

Scream 7 is in theaters.