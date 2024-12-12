North Carolina football is bringing its own NFL star power over to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels pulled the groundbreaking move in hiring Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick. The eight-time champion becomes the latest major league personality to coach collegiately since Deion Sanders.

And his hire prompted a strong response from “Coach Prime” himself. The Colorado head coach took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to drop his reaction on UNC luring Belichick.

“Coach Bill Belichick is a coaches Coach to all us Coaches along with my man Coach [Nick] Saban! They’re game changers and they know how to move people forward,” Sanders began. “I know this is a great thing for College Football and for North Carolina. God bless you Coach, if you’re happy I am too!”

Sanders back in 2023 created a similar, earth rattling move in accepting the open Colorado job. He came to Boulder with the intentions of reigniting a floundering fan base, plus program that fell on hard times. Sanders has since gone 13-11 with the Buffaloes. Although he guided a 9-3 mark this past season — which additionally saw CU become a late player for the Big 12 Conference title.

North Carolina is taking its own major swing at galvanizing a program that's yearned to grab the national spotlight. The Tar Heels have only won seven conference titles in their 121-year football history. North Carolina has never finished No. 1 overall since 1948, when Carl Snavely led a 9-1-1 record.

The Tar Heels also haven't won more than 10 games since 2015. Larry Fedora represents the last HC to guide UNC past double digit victories by going 11-3. North Carolina never surpassed nine victories in a single season under Mack Brown from 2019 to 2024.

Belichick is overtaking a 6-6 program that'll soon play in the Fenway Bowl. Belichick also is planning to add Michael Lombardi as general manager for UNC, with that news surfacing following Belichick's hire.