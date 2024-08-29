North Carolina’s women’s basketball program has secured the commitment of Nyla Brooks, a five-star recruit from Alexandria, Virginia. Brooks, who had initially committed to Tennessee as a sophomore, reopened her recruitment following the dismissal of former Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper. After considering offers from several top programs, including Maryland and Georgia, Brooks announced her decision to join the Tar Heels on Thursday via a post on social media.

Brooks, a 6-foot-2 wing, is ranked No. 14 in the class of 2025 by ESPN. She cited North Carolina’s proximity to home, strong academic programs and the relationships she built with the coaching staff as key factors in her decision.

“I want to study sports management in college and UNC has a top-five program in the country,” Brooks said, as reported by Dushawn London of 247Sports.com. “On the basketball side, I want an opportunity where I can come in, make an immediate impact, work hard, develop, and get to the next level. I think those coaches can help me do that.

“Outside of that, the players are real cool and speak highly of the coaches even when I talk to them privately. Even though I asked them tough questions they still spoke highly of them. I built good relationships with the coaching staff at Carolina as well. They’re really good people. They made close bonds with my parents as well. It was overall perfect for me,” Brooks added.

Nyla Brooks commits to North Carolina following Taliyah Henderson

During her junior season at Bishop Ireton High School, Brooks averaged 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and led her team to its first state championship, per Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Brooks’ commitment is the latest in a string of successes for North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart on the recruiting trail. Just last week, the Tar Heels secured another five-star recruit, Taliyah Henderson.

Looking ahead, Brooks has ambitious goals for her time at North Carolina. She aims to develop her skills, win an ACC championship and help elevate the Tar Heels on the national stage.

“I want to win a national championship, win the ACC, get rings and put North Carolina on the map,” Brooks said. “They’re already on the map but I want to make some noise as soon as I get there. I want to open a lot of people’s eyes so they know where North Carolina stands. They’re always in the tournament, but for me, I feel like I’m going to come in, make an impact and put them on the map. Just increase everything and do my thing on the court. I just want to play ball.”